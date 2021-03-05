Iowa Legislative Black Caucus wants Gov. Reynolds to veto Back the Blue bill
Published: Mar. 5, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Legislative Black Caucus is calling on Governor Kim Reynolds to veto Back the Blue bills.
During a news conference today, the Black Caucus said the bills should not pass without a racial profiling ban.
The governor proposed anti-profiling legislation in her condition of the State Address.
The group says she has broken that promise.
