Iowa Legislative Black Caucus wants Gov. Reynolds to veto Back the Blue bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Legislative Black Caucus is calling on Governor Kim Reynolds to veto Back the Blue bills.

During a news conference today, the Black Caucus said the bills should not pass without a racial profiling ban.

The governor proposed anti-profiling legislation in her condition of the State Address.

The group says she has broken that promise.

Read the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.