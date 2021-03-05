Iowa expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions on Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Starting on Monday, March 8th, Iowa vaccine providers can officially start vaccinating individuals 64 and younger with medical conditions that with increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The announcement comes as several counties have reported they are nearing completion of vaccinating previous priority groups.

Some counties and vaccine providers are expected to remain focused on previous priority populations until they are closer to completion.

Because vaccine production has not fully met the demand for vaccines, Iowans asked to remain patient as vaccine production increases.

The White House announced this week that by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 who chooses to receive one.

See Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations for those conditions here.

Starting March 9th, the 211 Call Center will be able to assist Iowans age 65 and older who need assistance scheduling an appointment and don’t have access to the technology to do so.

