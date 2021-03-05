Advertisement

Iowa City West rally falls short against Johnston in 5A semi-finals

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West came close to knocking off defending state champion Johnston in the Class 5A state semi-finals, but fell 52-47. Johnston jumped out to a 16-point lead in the second quarter. The Women of Troy cut the deficit down to two with just over two minutes to play.

Iowa City West finished the season, 14-4.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
Officials identify man who died in crash following high speed chase in Benton County
The Marion small business owner has required face coverings in his store the entire pandemic,...
Marion business owner reminds customers to mask up when asked
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
State moving to strip Des Moines Public Schools superintendent of license over in-person learning
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox

Latest News

Iowa City West lost to defending state champion Johnston in the Class 5A state semi-finals on...
Iowa City West's rally falls short against Johnston in 5A semi-finals
Big Ten Conference basketball tournaments to allow limited fan attendance
Senior heads to state, Liberty & Mount Vernon eliminated
Liberty falls to Pleasant Valley
Liberty falls to Pleasant Valley in 4A substate 6 title game