Iowa City West rally falls short against Johnston in 5A semi-finals
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West came close to knocking off defending state champion Johnston in the Class 5A state semi-finals, but fell 52-47. Johnston jumped out to a 16-point lead in the second quarter. The Women of Troy cut the deficit down to two with just over two minutes to play.
Iowa City West finished the season, 14-4.
