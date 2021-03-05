Iowa City West rally falls short against Johnston in 5A semi-finals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West came close to knocking off defending state champion Johnston in the Class 5A state semi-finals, but fell 52-47. Johnston jumped out to a 16-point lead in the second quarter. The Women of Troy cut the deficit down to two with just over two minutes to play.

Iowa City West finished the season, 14-4.

