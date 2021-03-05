Advertisement

Fantastic weekend ahead

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A great afternoon ahead across eastern Iowa. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid-40s across the area.

The weekend is also looking fantastic to get outside and really enjoy it. Highs in the 50s on Saturday and many areas will be close to the 60s. Quiet weather continues through Monday as more areas will hit the 60-degree mark.

A system will move through into the middle of next week and brings the chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms. Have a great weekend!

