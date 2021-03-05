Advertisement

Cedar Rapids school district to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Friday announced it plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May for the Class of 2021.

Graduation ceremonies for Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington High Schools are set to be held at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, formerly the U.S. Cellular Center.

The ceremony for Metro High School will be at the Doubletree Convention Center.

The District said seating capacity at the ceremonies will be limited and public health guidelines, like mask wearing and social distancing, will be followed.

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed.

Each school will be releasing specific details about the ceremonies to families.

