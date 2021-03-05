Cedar Rapids felon to serve 2 years in prison for possessing a firearm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A felon from Cedar Rapids, who police say attempted to ditch a firearm while running away from them, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Officials said 32-year-old Anthony Rush pleaded guilty on September 28, 2020, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rush reportedly admitted to being in possession of a .380 auto caliber pistol.

Officials said it was established at the hearing that Rush ran from police and discarded the loaded pistol before being arrested.

Rush was previously convicted of attempted burglary in Linn County in 2012.

Rush was sentenced to 24 months in prison and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

