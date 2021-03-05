California man wanted for multiple sex offenses arrested in central Iowa

HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An 85-year-old California man wanted for multiple sex offenses dating back to 1987 was arrested in Hampton, Iowa on Thursday.

Officials said 85-year-old Nhin Tat Ho had been named on a 17 count complaint that was filed in April 2019 for child molestation against multiple victims.

Police, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals were able to narrow Ho’s location down and took him into custody in the 800 block of Central Avenue in Hampton without incident.

Ho will be extradited back to California.

A $4.45 million bond has been set.

