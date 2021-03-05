Advertisement

Bohannon, No. 5 Iowa run away from Nebraska 102-64

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -Jordan Bohannon tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points, and No. 5 Iowa beat Nebraska 102-64 on Thursday night.

The senior guard made 8 of 12 3-point attempts, but he played just eight minutes in the second half as the Hawkeyes topped the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season.

Freshman Patrick McCaffery had a career-high 19 points for Iowa. He had scored just 21 points over the last seven games.

Luka Garza had 14 points for the Hawkeyes. The senior center came into the game second in the nation in scoring at 24.3 points per game and played just 24 minutes.

