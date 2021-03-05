Advertisement

AP poll: Americans back Biden’s virus response

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for every...
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for every adult by the end of May.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has a 60 percent approval rating of his job performance from Americans and even more backing for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden’s pandemic response extends across party lines. Overall, 70 percent of Americans back his handling of the virus response, including 44 percent of Republicans.

Biden has made the pandemic his central focus, urging Americans to follow stringent social distancing and mask guidelines and vowing to speed up distribution of critical vaccines. He’s also argued that until the spread of the virus is under control, the economy won’t fully recover.

Overall, 48 percent of Americans say the country is headed in the right direction, compared with 37 percent in December.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it...
Iowa expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions on Monday
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
Officials identify man who died in crash following high speed chase in Benton County
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
Over 115 students at Northwest Junior High in Coralville quarantined for COVID-19
Republicans Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks were sworn into the 117th Congress on...
Hinson and Miller-Meeks issue statements on opposition to George Floyd Justice in Policing Act
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask

Latest News

Police officers are shown arresting Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri after a Black...
Reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment