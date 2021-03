American Airlines releases finalized Dubuque to Orlando flight schedule

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - American Airlines has finalized a flight schedule between the Dubuque Airport and Orlando.

KDTH reports the airline is adding a flight to Dubuque five days a week starting on April 2.

Outbound:

Flight #4107 departs DBQ at 6:00 a.m. arrives ORD at 7:05 a.m.

Flight #3967 departs DBQ at 10:47 a.m. arrives ORD at 11:50 a.m. (*except Tue/Wed)

Inbound:

Flight #3584 departs ORD at 9:05 a.m. arrives DBQ at 10:13a.m. (*except Tue/Wed)

Flight #3904departs ORD at 9:35 p.m. arrives DBQ at 10:55 p.m. (Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun)

Flight #3904 departs ORD at 5 p.m. arrives DBQ at 6:05 p.m. (Tue, Wed, Sat)

Travelers who have questions about it can contact American Airlines at 800-433-7300, go to flydbq.com and click on Traveler’s Aid.

