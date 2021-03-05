Advertisement

Airline IT provider hacked, frequent flyer data breached

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, A Lufthansa Star Alliance plane prepares to...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, A Lufthansa Star Alliance plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. he hack of a company that manages ticket-processing and frequent-flier data for major global airlines — including Star Alliance and OneWorld members — has compromised the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers. The hackers were able to access some computer systems at Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System for up to a month before the incident's seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24, 2021 a spokesman for the company's Geneva-based parent company said.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The hack of a company that manages ticket-processing and frequent-flier data for major global airlines — including Star Alliance and OneWorld members — has compromised the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers.

The hackers were able to access some computer systems at Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System for up to a month before the incident’s seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24, a spokesman for the company’s Geneva-based parent company said.

The spokesman, Sandro Hofer, would not say how many airlines were affected — SITA says it serves more than 400 and is industry-owned. The company said that Singapore Airlines, New Zealand Air and Lufthansa were among those affected.

“The extent to which (frequent flyer alliances’) individual airlines were affected varies from airline to airline,” SITA said in a statement.

It said Malaysia Airlines, Finnair, Japan Airlines, Cathay Pacific had either issued statements or reached out to frequent-flyer members about the hack.

United Airlines said separately that the only customer data potentially accessed were names, frequent-flyer numbers and program status. It recommended in an email that frequent-flyer customers should change their account passwords “out of an abundance of caution.”

SITA provides IT services for the airline industry, including passenger travel planning and booking, airport operations and security, baggage, aircraft connectivity and in-flight cabin and cockpit operations. It first announced the breach on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it...
Iowa expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to those 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions on Monday
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
Officials identify man who died in crash following high speed chase in Benton County
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
Over 115 students at Northwest Junior High in Coralville quarantined for COVID-19
Republicans Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks were sworn into the 117th Congress on...
Hinson and Miller-Meeks issue statements on opposition to George Floyd Justice in Policing Act
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask

Latest News

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today for the first 24-7 Mental Health Access Center in Linn...
24-7 Linn County Mental Health Access Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread
Linn County Public Health updates public on vaccine availability for newly eligible
Linn County Public Health updates public on vaccine availability for newly eligible
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.
California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen