24-7 Linn County Mental Health Access Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today for the first 24-7 Mental Health Access Center in Linn County. It will allow immediate access for people who are in crisis and need help whether it be thoughts of suicide or a substance use issue.

People over 18 will be able to walk into the center at 501 13th Street NW at the old Linn County Public Health Building. There is a triage area where they will get an immediate screening and help will be available.

Linn County partnered with several organizations to make the center possible including Abbe Health, ASAC, Foundation 2 and the Penn Center.

Some of the services available will include suicide screenings, substance abuse treatment and counseling.

Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers led this project.

”I was diagnosed, am diagnosed with major depression and have been sober from alcohol for over 6 years. I’m public with my journey and my struggles because it is a normal part of the human experience. What makes my story remarkable is how unremarkable it really is,” Rogers said at the ceremony.

The center will officially open up to the public later this month.

Rogers says those who come into the access center will be treated with respect and dignity. Access Center Director Erin Foster called the center a game changer when it comes to getting people in crisis the help they need right right away.

