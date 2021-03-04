Advertisement

Wild turkey shatters window at dentist’s office, enters examination room

By KOVR Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KOVR) – A wild turkey certainly ruffled feathers with his ungraceful entrance at a dentist’s office recently.

Photos show the giant hole he left in a glass window of an examination room.

The bird eventually got plucked up and sent to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, where he’s now recovering.

“Usually they knock themselves out when they go into the window,” said Greg Grimm, treasurer of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.

Grimm’s theory is that the turkey mistook his reflection for another male and attacked what he thought was a competitor for mates, since it’s now mating season for wild turkeys.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
The Marion small business owner has required face coverings in his store the entire pandemic,...
Marion business owner reminds customers to mask up when asked
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
State moving to strip Des Moines Public Schools superintendent of license over in-person learning
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox
Iowa surpasses 5,500 total COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Man dead, bystander’s baby hurt in Houston police shooting
Woman facing felony charges after taking goat and dying its coat blue and green.
Alabama woman charged for stealing, dying goat
Dogs sickened after eating drugs at San Francisco park
Dogs sickened after eating pot, amphetamines at San Francisco park