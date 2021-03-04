Advertisement

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics looking to bring more psychiatrists to rural Iowa

By Phil Reed
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is working to fill the need for psychiatrists in rural Iowa.

The hospital is adding two more people to their psychiatry residency to train in rural areas.

Soon, they will have residents in the Quad Cities, Mason City, and Ottumwa, but organizers say they are interested in bringing it to rural Eastern Iowa parts. They hope residents have a good experience working in a rural area and want to stay there.

“I think there’s a lot of things that goes into where people decide to practice,” said Dr. Shea Jorgensen, Chief Resident of Psychiatrist Program. “So one statistic that’s pretty well known is that residents will stay within 20 miles of where they train, and most training sites tend to be in urban areas.”

Leaders say some counties in Iowa use nurse practitioners to handle mental health care since they don’t have enough psychiatrists.

