Reif Oil awarded 2021 renewable fuels marketing award

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was in Iowa City on Wednesday to present the 2021 Secretary’s Ethanol Marketing Award to Reif Oil.

The award recognizes fuel marketers that have worked to build demand and raise awareness of the benefits of renewable fuels.

Reif Oil received the award for its efforts to add more ethanol pumps at convenience stores and travel centers across the state.

“Iowa leads the nation in ethanol and biodiesel production,” Mike Naig said. “I think it’s very reasonable that we should lead the nation in advocating for the industry and using the product.”

Naig says one biodiesel and one ethanol producer are recognized each year.

Sapp Brothers received the 2021 BioDiesel Award yesterday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.