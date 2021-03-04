Advertisement

Reif Oil awarded 2021 renewable fuels marketing award

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was in Iowa City on Wednesday to present the 2021 Secretary’s Ethanol Marketing Award to Reif Oil.

The award recognizes fuel marketers that have worked to build demand and raise awareness of the benefits of renewable fuels.

Reif Oil received the award for its efforts to add more ethanol pumps at convenience stores and travel centers across the state.

“Iowa leads the nation in ethanol and biodiesel production,” Mike Naig said. “I think it’s very reasonable that we should lead the nation in advocating for the industry and using the product.”

Naig says one biodiesel and one ethanol producer are recognized each year.

Sapp Brothers received the 2021 BioDiesel Award yesterday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
The Marion small business owner has required face coverings in his store the entire pandemic,...
Marion business owner reminds customers to mask up when asked
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
State moving to strip Des Moines Public Schools superintendent of license over in-person learning
Iowa surpasses 5,500 total COVID-19 deaths
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox

Latest News

A 15-year-old boy who was shot at an Arkansas junior high school by another teen earlier this...
Injured Arkansas teen dies after being shot
A Des Moines 2-year-old shot in the head is going to survive.
Des Moines 2-year-old will survive after being shot in the head
The U.S. Senate is planning to narrow the income eligibility for stimulus checks in the next...
Senate narrows eligibility for stimulus checks
The House passed legislation to start a national registry of police misconduct that would ban...
House passes policing bill named in honor of George Floyd
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning about possible plots of another attack...
No Thursday session at US Capitol due to potential threat