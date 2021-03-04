Quietly warming through the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As March weeks go this first one of 2021 is a winner weather-wise. Highs have slowly risen as the snow has been melting away. This does not change through the early part of next week. The 40s go to 50s on Sunday and the 60s move in on Monday. More active weather with shower and thunderstorm chances build Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great night!

