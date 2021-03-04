Quiet weather continues, a few more clouds around today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The quiet pattern continues. There may be more clouds in the sky today compared to yesterday, though. This is thanks to a light east wind pushing a layer of moisture our way from Lake Michigan. However, no precipitation is expected and it’s pretty likely that temperatures will be similar with highs into the 40s once again. Quiet weather will continue through the weekend with the next push of warmer temperatures arriving on south winds Sunday afternoon. Plan on highs well into the 50s by then. 60s continue to look likely early next week as a system gathers strength to our west. Look for a chance of thunderstorms later Tuesday into Wednesday.

