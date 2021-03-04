Advertisement

Quiet weather continues, a few more clouds around today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The quiet pattern continues. There may be more clouds in the sky today compared to yesterday, though. This is thanks to a light east wind pushing a layer of moisture our way from Lake Michigan. However, no precipitation is expected and it’s pretty likely that temperatures will be similar with highs into the 40s once again. Quiet weather will continue through the weekend with the next push of warmer temperatures arriving on south winds Sunday afternoon. Plan on highs well into the 50s by then. 60s continue to look likely early next week as a system gathers strength to our west. Look for a chance of thunderstorms later Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
The Marion small business owner has required face coverings in his store the entire pandemic,...
Marion business owner reminds customers to mask up when asked
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
State moving to strip Des Moines Public Schools superintendent of license over in-person learning
Iowa surpasses 5,500 total COVID-19 deaths
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Cool with perhaps a bit of fog tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Preliminary temperature data puts February 2021 at the 5th coldest on record.
What does our cold February mean for the months ahead?
First Alert Forecast
Fog possible tonight