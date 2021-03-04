Advertisement

Public vaccination clinic to take place in Maquoketa

Appointments are open to any Iowa resident 65 and older
A nurse draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine
A nurse draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - A mass vaccination clinic will be taking place at Pearson Hall, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Clinton County Health Department announced directions to sign up for the clinic, which takes place in Jackson County. According to the post, the clinic is not only limited to residents of Jackson County but is open to anyone who is 65 years or older.

Thursday is the last day to schedule an appointment.

Instructions for those looking to schedule an appointment according to the department are:

  1. Log on to osterhausrx.com, click on COVID-19 Information and complete the online form.
  2. Call the Maquoketa Public Library at 563-652-3874 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and library staff will help you complete the online form.
  3. Call the SHIIP office at 563-652-4000 and SHIIP staff can help you complete the form.
Posted by Clinton County Health Department on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
The Marion small business owner has required face coverings in his store the entire pandemic,...
Marion business owner reminds customers to mask up when asked
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
State moving to strip Des Moines Public Schools superintendent of license over in-person learning
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox
Two people were killed in a head-on accident on Highway 61.
Authorities release names of those involved in head-on crash in Scott County

Latest News

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to contribute a...
Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian
Dr. Anthony Fauci interview
Senate works on COVID relief amid security threat
Senate works on COVID relief amid security threat
Des Moines International Airport on April 10, 2008 (Image: Wikimedia Commons / Manop / CC-A-SA...
Des Moines airport offering on-site COVID-19 testing
A study published on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in JAMA Cardiology, suggests that heart...
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after COVID-19