Program gives stuffed animals to children in foster care

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four Oaks is working with Lavender Life Company to bring comfort to children transitioning into foster care.

The groups are working to distribute more than 3,500 stuffed animals to children across the state.

These animals are designed with lavender inside and are made with a warmable material to help bring comfort.

Lavender Life Company has donated more than 33,000 toys across 13 states.

Their goal is to reach the more than 440,000 children in the foster care system across the U.S.

“It can be a very confusing time especially when we already have other issues like the derecho and COVID and things like that, so it’s a particularly and confusing time for children and so any effort to bring them some comfort and security is really needed,” Tonya Watters, with Four Oaks, said.

Volunteers will be helping with assembly and packaging over the next few weeks.

The DHS will then help deliver the stuffed animals.

