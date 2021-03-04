Over 115 students at Northwest Junior High in Coralville quarantined for COVID-19
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -117 students at Northwest Junior High in Coralville are under COVID quarantine, according to data posted on the Iowa City Community School District’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday.
As of 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, data shows a combined total of 315 students across the school district under quarantine for COVID-19.
Other schools in the district reporting quarantined students:
- Penn Elementary School-40 students
- North Central Junior High-33 students
- Lucas Elementary School-32 students
- Weber Elementary School-29 students
- Wickham Elementary School-25 students
- Van Allen Elementary School-21 students
- Borlaug Elementary School-18 students
The district also shows a total of 119 students currently considered COVID positive (with 16 confirmed positive cases and 103 presumed positive cases).
Of that 119 total, 82 cases are students from the on-site learning model and 37 cases from the online learning program.
And a total of eight staff members (four confirmed and four presumed) are being reported by the district as COVID-positive.
The numbers come just two weeks after the state enacted a new law requiring all schools to offer 100% in-person learning options.
In January, the state denied the district’s request to switch to remote learning for a week.
