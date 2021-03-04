Over 115 students at Northwest Junior High in Coralville quarantined for COVID-19

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -117 students at Northwest Junior High in Coralville are under COVID quarantine, according to data posted on the Iowa City Community School District’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday.

As of 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, data shows a combined total of 315 students across the school district under quarantine for COVID-19.

Other schools in the district reporting quarantined students:

Penn Elementary School-40 students

North Central Junior High-33 students

Lucas Elementary School-32 students

Weber Elementary School-29 students

Wickham Elementary School-25 students

Van Allen Elementary School-21 students

Borlaug Elementary School-18 students

The district also shows a total of 119 students currently considered COVID positive (with 16 confirmed positive cases and 103 presumed positive cases).

Of that 119 total, 82 cases are students from the on-site learning model and 37 cases from the online learning program.

And a total of eight staff members (four confirmed and four presumed) are being reported by the district as COVID-positive.

The numbers come just two weeks after the state enacted a new law requiring all schools to offer 100% in-person learning options.

In January, the state denied the district’s request to switch to remote learning for a week.

