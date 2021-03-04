Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox.

He was last seen on Wednesday, March 3rd at approximately 5:00 P.M. in the area of 5th Avenue SE.

Wilcox is described as a white male, 5′8″ tall, 145 lbs, with a red mark under his right eye and scratches on his forehead above his right eye.

Authorities say he may be wearing black basketball pants, black tennis shoes, and a dark gray sweatshirt.

Anybody with information should call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491. In an emergency, call 911.

