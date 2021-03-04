Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.(Brad Vidmar | Cedar Rapids Police Department)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox.

He was last seen on Wednesday, March 3rd at approximately 5:00 P.M. in the area of 5th Avenue SE.

Wilcox is described as a white male, 5′8″ tall, 145 lbs, with a red mark under his right eye and scratches on his forehead above his right eye.

Authorities say he may be wearing black basketball pants, black tennis shoes, and a dark gray sweatshirt.

Anybody with information should call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491. In an emergency, call 911.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.(Cedar Rapids Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
Officials said 36-year-old Nicole Foelske turned herself in on March 2 at the Black Hawk County...
Jesup woman arrested for theft of more than $100,000 worth of state money
A new bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a...
New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit
A pickup truck that was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in rural Linn County on...
Two hospitalized after crash involving pickup, semi in Linn County
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, celebrates with coach Lisa Bluder during the first half of the...
Multi-million dollar gift made to endow Hawkeye women’s basketball head coach position

Latest News

Dubuque City Council race winner reacts
Dubuque City Council race winner reacts
Trial for former Manchester hospital official delayed until April
Trial for former Manchester hospital official delayed until April
Learning more about certificates of need after UIHC is blocked from building new hospital in...
Examining “certificates of need” after University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics denied North Liberty hospital
Man charged in May 2020 Waterloo murder
Man charged in May 2020 Waterloo murder