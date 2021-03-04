Officials identify man who died in crash following high speed chase in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the man who died in a crash after a high-speed car chase with law enforcement on Wednesday morning.

Officials said 38-year-old Matthew Cox, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with no license plates in Atkins when he refused to stop for a Linn County Sheriff’s deputy.

The pursuit started just before 4 a.m. in Atkins and ended at about 4:09 a.m. in Belle Plaine. Law enforcement said Cox drove the vehicle off the road and struck a culvert on 77th Street Drive near 14th Avenue Drive.

Cox was reportedly ejected from the vehicle due to the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured passenger was identified as 33-year-old Mary Ridenour, of Cedar Rapids. Ridenour was airlifted to the hospital in Iowa City with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.