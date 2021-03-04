Northbound Interstate 80/380 interchange shutting down Friday night for construction
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -Weather permitting, the Interstate 380 northbound lanes and ramps on Interstate 80 will be closed on Friday night for construction.
The construction is scheduled to start at 11:30 P.M. on March 5th and end at 6:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 6th.
Traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue / IA 965 off of I-80 (and near Coral Ridge Mall), through Coral Ridge Avenue. Drivers can get back on I-380 via W Forevergreen Road and taking Exit 2.
For detour information, see the map below.
During construction, all closures are subject to change at any time.
If you drive the I-80/I-380 Systems Interchange, follow 511ia.org to get the most current information about closures, lane shifts, and other construction-related impacts.
