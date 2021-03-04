Advertisement

Northbound Interstate 80/380 interchange shutting down Friday night for construction

An aerial view of construction work at the interchange between Interstate 380 and Interstate 80...
An aerial view of construction work at the interchange between Interstate 380 and Interstate 80 near Coralville in August 2018 (KCRG File)(KCRG)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) -Weather permitting, the Interstate 380 northbound lanes and ramps on Interstate 80 will be closed on Friday night for construction.

The construction is scheduled to start at 11:30 P.M. on March 5th and end at 6:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 6th.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue / IA 965 off of I-80 (and near Coral Ridge Mall), through Coral Ridge Avenue. Drivers can get back on I-380 via W Forevergreen Road and taking Exit 2.

For detour information, see the map below.  

During construction, all closures are subject to change at any time.

If you drive the I-80/I-380 Systems Interchange, follow 511ia.org to get the most current information about closures, lane shifts, and other construction-related impacts.

