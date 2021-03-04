Advertisement

Mild and quiet weather continues

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather continues to stay quiet and mild through the weekend.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon as highs will rise into the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, mostly clear with lows in the 20s.

Highs stay in the mid to upper 40s through Saturday as snowmelt continues. Highs then look to be in the 50s all across eastern Iowa by Sunday. Great weekend to get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

We will see a bit of a pattern change next week as a system moves through bringing the chance of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

