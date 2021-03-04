Advertisement

Iowans advocate for more inclusive curriculum in schools

By Mary Green
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After last summer’s calls for racial justice and stopping inequity, some school districts in Iowa said they would make their curriculum more diverse and inclusive.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District, for example, gave an update last week that it was evaluating its language arts, social studies, and music curriculum through an antiracist point of view.

“We don’t know ourselves if we don’t know our history,” Jabrianna Coleman, a 2019 graduate of Linn-Mar High School, said.

Coleman said she learned that thanks to her mom, who taught her about the accomplishments and history of Black people in the U.S.

She’s appreciative for that because until she got to Linn-Mar High School, Coleman said classroom learning about Black Americans wasn’t much.

“I didn’t like that idea of just, every time we do see ourselves, it’s always something negative and not us being shined in a light like we’re doing something good. We’re always like a slave or something,” Coleman said.

“It’s not just important for Black students to get the education, but for all students to receive the full story,” LaNisha Cassell, the executive director of the African American Museum of Iowa, said.

Cassell was one of four panelists who participated in a virtual discussion held by Summit Schools on Wednesday, called, “Moving toward OUR history: The importance of an inclusive curriculum.”

Speakers talked about subjects like teaching the “1619 Project” in schools and what literature they would suggest incorporating into the classroom.

All panelists agreed that more diversity is needed.

“I think a big key is to take people out of the narratives we think they should be,” Ashley Howard, a history professor at the University of Iowa, said. “So instead of Black people showing up in slavery, and then the Civil Rights Movement, and then Obama, what does, as so many of my co-panelists have said, what do those in between moments look like and why are we putting them in certain areas?”

Coleman said Linn-Mar made progress during her time in high school.

“I used to talk about it jokingly to my principal, like, ‘We should have Black teachers, and we should see more Black people,’” Coleman said. “And one year, I came back and like, there were three Black staff members, and that year, we had two Black guest speakers that were really, really good speakers.”

When asked what she would suggest for how to broaden the curriculum for future students, Coleman said schools should ask them.

“What would all of your kids want to see within their own cultures brought into the school? How would they like to see themselves? What would they like others to learn about their own cultures?” Coleman said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
Officials said 36-year-old Nicole Foelske turned herself in on March 2 at the Black Hawk County...
Jesup woman arrested for theft of more than $100,000 worth of state money
A new bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a...
New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit
A pickup truck that was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in rural Linn County on...
Two hospitalized after crash involving pickup, semi in Linn County
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, celebrates with coach Lisa Bluder during the first half of the...
Multi-million dollar gift made to endow Hawkeye women’s basketball head coach position

Latest News

Events canceled in 2020 due to pandemic are returning with a twist
Events canceled in 2020 due to pandemic are returning with a twist
Republicans Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks were sworn into the 117th Congress on...
Hinson and Miller-Meeks issue statements on opposition to George Floyd Justice in Policing Act
Books
Iowans advocate for more inclusive curriculum in schools
Marion voters approve $31 million school bond to fund major upgrades across the district
Marion voters approve $31 million school bond to fund major upgrades across the district