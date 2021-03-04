Advertisement

Iowa reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 568 more virus cases Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 35 more COVID-19 related deaths and 568 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 338,162 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 5,536 people have died since the pandemic began.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,960 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 576 of the reported deaths.

The state also reported a total of 184 people are hospitalized in Iowa with the virus, with 30 having been admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are currently 39 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,390 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,568,805 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 16.8 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 742,386 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, and 196,084 people in Iowa have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

See the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here.

