Iowa Flood Center tracks flood changes as snow melts

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - As the snow from winter melts, experts are looking at what could happen with flooding this spring.

Spring storms often bring serious floods like the ones in 1993 and 2008.

The University of Iowa’s Iowa Flood Center has installed about 300 stream gauges to monitor river levels.

Experts say they don’t expect any serious flooding from the heavy snowmelt in the immediate future.

“The days are warmer and the nights remain cold so that slows down the process of snowmelt and therefore the snowmelt caused flooding shouldn’t be anything significant,” Witold Krajewski with the Iowa Flood Center said.

The Iowa Flood Center says the outlook shows warmer temperatures and normal precipitation next month.

But that doesn’t mean Iowa is out of the woods for spring storms.

