Initial unemployment claims decrease in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports a total of 4,452 initial unemployment claims were filed between February 21 and February 27. That’s a decrease of 740 from the previous week’s adjusted numbers.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims increased last week by 382 from the previous week, for a total of 49,140.

IWD said nearly 62.2 percent of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related.

Manufacturing, self-employed/independent contractors and construction were the industries with the most claims.

Payments for the new Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance extended benefit programs are being issued. IWD said it is automatically enrolling all Iowans who are in current reporting status.

On Wednesday, IowaWorks announced the addition of it added a remote/work from home jobs display to its website to help people looking for these types of jobs in Iowa.

