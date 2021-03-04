Advertisement

Fong’s Pizza bringing famous Loopy Fruits and Berry Crunch pizza to Cedar Rapids

Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids has announced they are bringing their famous Loopy Fruits and Berry Crunch breakfast pizza to eastern Iowa.
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids has announced they are bringing their famous Loopy Fruits and Berry Crunch breakfast pizza to eastern Iowa.

The pizzas will be available starting this weekend, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant on Thursday. '

The eccentric pizza made headlines and went viral recently after its debut at the Des Moines location.

Click here for more info.

The craze has hit locally! You've asked and so we present to you the Loopy Fruits pizza! With Quaker so close, we also...

Posted by Fong's Pizza - Cedar Rapids on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
The Marion small business owner has required face coverings in his store the entire pandemic,...
Marion business owner reminds customers to mask up when asked
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
State moving to strip Des Moines Public Schools superintendent of license over in-person learning
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox
Two people were killed in a head-on accident on Highway 61.
Authorities release names of those involved in head-on crash in Scott County

Latest News

An aerial view of construction work at the interchange between Interstate 380 and Interstate 80...
Northbound Interstate 80/380 interchange shutting down Friday night for construction
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Hinson and Miller-Meeks explain votes against police reform bill
Hinson and Miller-Meeks explain votes against police reform bill
A Mercy Medical Center nurse takes a passengers temperature.
Cedar Rapids airport health screenings yet to keep any passenger from flight