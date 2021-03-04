Fong’s Pizza bringing famous Loopy Fruits and Berry Crunch pizza to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids has announced they are bringing their famous Loopy Fruits and Berry Crunch breakfast pizza to eastern Iowa.

The pizzas will be available starting this weekend, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant on Thursday. '

The eccentric pizza made headlines and went viral recently after its debut at the Des Moines location.

The craze has hit locally! You've asked and so we present to you the Loopy Fruits pizza! With Quaker so close, we also... Posted by Fong's Pizza - Cedar Rapids on Thursday, March 4, 2021

