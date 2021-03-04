Fong’s Pizza bringing famous Loopy Fruits and Berry Crunch pizza to Cedar Rapids
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids has announced they are bringing their famous Loopy Fruits and Berry Crunch breakfast pizza to eastern Iowa.
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids has announced they are bringing their famous Loopy Fruits and Berry Crunch breakfast pizza to eastern Iowa.
The pizzas will be available starting this weekend, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant on Thursday. '
The eccentric pizza made headlines and went viral recently after its debut at the Des Moines location.
Click here for more info.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.