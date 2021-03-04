Des Moines schools leader could lose job over COVID response

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A decision by the superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district to stick with remote learning in the midst of a pandemic could end up costing him his job.

Television station WOI reports that the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart of his administrator license.

The board says it found probable cause that Ahart failed to submit or implement a lawful plan to return students to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year as required by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The license is a state requirement to hold the position of schools superintendent in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.