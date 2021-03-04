Advertisement

Des Moines schools leader could lose job over COVID response

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart of his administrator license for failing to submit or implement a plan to return students to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year.(facebook.com/@DMschools)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A decision by the superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district to stick with remote learning in the midst of a pandemic could end up costing him his job.

Television station WOI reports that the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart of his administrator license.

The board says it found probable cause that Ahart failed to submit or implement a lawful plan to return students to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year as required by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The license is a state requirement to hold the position of schools superintendent in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
The Marion small business owner has required face coverings in his store the entire pandemic,...
Marion business owner reminds customers to mask up when asked
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
State moving to strip Des Moines Public Schools superintendent of license over in-person learning
Iowa surpasses 5,500 total COVID-19 deaths
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Bradley Wilcox, reported missing...
Operation Quickfind: Bradley Wilcox

Latest News

Democratic leaders are waiting for the official cost estimate before bringing their newly...
Senate narrows eligibility for stimulus checks in COVID-19 relief bill
Sam Keursch, 12, is helping to save lives by organizing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, creates website to help elderly New Yorkers book vaccine appointments
The 12-year-old hits refresh for hours a day, searching for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, books vaccine appointments for more than 1,000 people in New York
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge