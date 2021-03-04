Des Moines police arrest 2 in man’s shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -Des Moines police have arrested two men in the shooting death of a Clive man last month.

Fifty-one-year-old Columbus Plum Lewis, of Des Moines, has been charged with first-degree murder. Police also arrested 55-year-old Virgil Alva See, also of Des Moines, for first-degree theft and accessory after the fact.

Lewis is accused of shooting 52-year-old Darrell Merriweather, of Clive, who died on Saturday.

Police say Lewis fled the scene after Merriweather was shot. He was arrested Sunday on several unrelated warrants.

Investigators say See was at the scene of the shooting and they later found Merriweather’s ID card, debit card and credit cards at See’s home.

