Des Moines-area man arrested for animal neglect

SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa (KCRG) -A Des Moines-area man was arrested on Thursday after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) rescued a dog under his care that was extremely emaciated and underweight.

Dwight McNeal, 20, of Saylor Township, was charged with one count of Animal Neglect.

Dwight McNeal, 20, of Saylor Township, Iowa, was arrested on Thursday, March 4, 2021, and charged with one count of Animal Neglect. (Polk County Jail)

According to the ARL, the dog, named Jax by the ARL, weighed just 27.5 pounds-about half of what the normal body weighyt for a 10-month-old large-breed dog should be, described by his rescuers as “literally skin and bones with no fat and no muscle mass.”

Jax’s rescuers say that the odor coming from the dog was “awful,” that the dog had feces caked on his stomach and that “His teeth were horrible, highly unusual for such a young dog – indicating that he had been so desperate with hunger that he had been eating anything he could find, likely including his own feces. He was also suffering from worms and fleas” adding that “the poor pup didn’t get this way overnight. He had been suffering for weeks, if not months. We immediately offered him food and water and he ate and drank ravenously, scarfing down the first food he’d had in who knows how long.”

Autoplay Caption

The ARL conducted the investigation that enabled them to secure custody of Jax and the Des Moines Police Department conducted McNeal’s arrest.

Under the new state law that went into effect in July 2020, charges of animal neglect now allow for increased penalties and mental health evaluations if found guilty. Penalties now range from 1-2 years in jail and fines between $315 to $6,250.

Jax is now on a careful feeding program to help him safely regain weight and is being closely watched by a medical team. He’s gained four pounds since being rescued.

Donations to the ARL’s Full Bellies Food Fund to help feed Jax and other animals at the ARL can be made here: https://tinyurl.com/u48vmj95

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.