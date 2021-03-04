Advertisement

Des Moines airport offering on-site COVID-19 testing

Des Moines International Airport on April 10, 2008
Des Moines International Airport on April 10, 2008 (Image: Wikimedia Commons / Manop / CC-A-SA 4.0 )(KCRG)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Starting Thursday, people traveling through the Des Moines Airport can get tested for COVID-19 onsite.

Passengers can register online for an antibody, rapid antigen or PCR test provided by Exemplar Care. They can come to the airport once scheduled. People are notified by text and email when results are in.

“It impacts people’s lives, and it gives them some sense of, ‘I’m OK’ more than baseline to go see someone,” Dr. Jon Van Der Veer, Exemplar Care CEO, said. “I haven’t seen who I really need to. Someone who’s sick. Things like that. So it’s been fulfilling.”

The goal is to schedule appointments online before travel, but, for returning passengers, walk-ins for rapid antigen and antibody tests are offered onsite.

To book an appointment visit exemplar.care or flydsm.com.

