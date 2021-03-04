Des Moines 2-year-old shot in the head will survive

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a 2-year-old who was shot in the head in Des Moines says he will survive.

Malcolm Mai was hit while sitting inside his home Monday night.

Five men now face attempted murder charges. Police say the home was intentionally targeted.

Malcolm and his 17-year-old aunt were the only ones home at the time, and investigators say they were not the targets.

His mother says her son had to undergo surgery to remove the bullet, but he does not appear to have any brain damage.

She says he is in a medically induced coma right now and his right arm is partially paralyzed.

“He’s my only son. My world. Everybody loves him. He’s so adorable,” said Buk Mai. “I don’t know none of these boys. What was the point? There is nothing but kids that live there.”

Mai hopes the community will support her fundraising efforts for her son’s medical bills.

