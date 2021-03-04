Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The case of Breasia Terrell, a Davenport girl missing since July, will be featured on a one-hour special on Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit: The Missing.”

The special will begin streaming on discovery+ on Sunday and premiere on Investigation Discovery at 8 p.m. Monday.

The special will follow Callahan Walsh as he investigates two main mysterious cases and will showcase additional missing children, like Terrell.

Terrell, then 10, was last seen at a Davenport apartment complex early on July 10. The previous night, she and her half-brother spent the night with the boy’s father, Henry Earl Dinkins, a registered sex offender, and his girlfriend.

Dinkins, 48, has been named a person of interest in the case but has not been charged in her disappearance. He remains in jail awaiting trial on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges.

At the time of her disappearance, Terrell was 4 feet, 5 inches tall and has braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts, and white and pink flip-flops.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for anyone with information that can help them find her.

