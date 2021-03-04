Big Ten Conference basketball tournaments to allow limited fan attendance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Conference announced on Thursday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Capacity will be limited to 8,000 at the men’s tournament, which runs from March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Capacity will be limited to 2,500 for the women’s tournament, which runs from March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The decision was made by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors in consultation with the conference office.

The Big Ten has listed more information, including the health and safety protocols for Lucas Oil Stadium and Bankers Life Fieldhouse on its website.

