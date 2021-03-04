Biden criticizes Texas and Mississippi for lifting COVID-19 restrictions, “I think it’s a big mistake”

(CNN) - President Biden had sharp criticism Wednesday for states that are lifting COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials.

Biden used the term “Neanderthal thinking” to describe the decisions of those in power to lift restrictions.

The Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi said this week they are lifting mask mandates and allowing businesses to return to full capacity in their states.

“I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden said. “Look, I hope everybody’s realized by now these masks make a difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms. We’ve been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough for every American to get every adult American, to get a shot. And the last thing, the last thing we need is a Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything is fine. Take off your mask. Forget it.”

Biden urged all Americans to continue following coronavirus guidelines despite the mixed messaging from some state officials.

Health experts caution that relaxing restrictions now could lead to another surge in cases, especially as variants continue to spread.

