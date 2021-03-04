Advertisement

A new Jackson County hospital opens

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Jackson County Regional Health Center is open and taking patients.

It’s located at 601 Hospital Drive in Maquoketa, IA.

The $36.8 million center will host a virtual opening on their YouTube and Facebook March 4, 2021 at 4pm.

Compared to the old hospital, the new center will downsize from 22 beds to 12, for outpatients.

Health officials say wayfinding will be a lot easier for patients, plus departments are made more visible.

“Everything that the public will need, patients will need, is on one corridor and that’s the main front corridor, all of our departments and labels are clearly labeled, and our staff will get you back to where you need to go in the back part of the building,” said President Curt Coleman.

The health center is 71,500 square ft., owned by the county and managed by Genesis Health System.

Health officials say its unclear what will happen to the former hospital site. As no submissions were received recently when proposals were requested from developers interested.

After several years in development, officials say they are excited to make the transition.

“It actually started in 2016, our board of trustees said, our current facility has outlived its useful live, we need a new modern facility, to take care of patients and that began the process in 2016 and here we are today,” said President Curt Coleman.

