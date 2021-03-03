What does our cold February mean for the months ahead?

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - February 2021 was one of the coldest ever across the U.S. We were deep in the cold here in eastern Iowa for quite some time, with a stretch of over 15 days below freezing.

How does February 2021 stack-up?

Official temperature readings for February are still under review, and won’t be released until early next week as they are under quality control by the National Weather Service. A look at our preliminary and unofficial numbers shows that we started off the month with the second coldest February 1st-15th stretch on record, only behind 1936.

Preliminary data shows the first 15 days of February 2021 were the second coldest start to the month in Iowa ever and at for the coldest stretch of the month, we were about 20 degrees below average. (KCRG)

As a whole, the average temperature in Iowa in February 2021 was 11.9°. To put that into perspective, we’d expected the February average to be about 24° . So that 11.9° average this year puts us at the 5th coldest February in Iowa. Keep in mind, this estimate could still change when the official numbers come in next week, but we are only 2 tenths of a degree away from the 4th coldest ever. Either way, it was a cold one!

Preliminary data shows February 2021 was about 12 degrees below average. (KCRG)

Preliminary temperature data puts February 2021 at the 5th coldest on record. (KCRG)

Why did it get so cold?

A bulge in the polar vortex lead to this intrusion of arctic air. This is nothing new, we’ve seen this before, the last time being at the end of January 2019. In 2019, the arctic outbreak only lasted 3-4 days and temperatures were back in the 40s, about a 70° temperature swing, just a few days later. This year’s arctic outbreak was different in its longevity- how long it stayed bitterly cold.

What does that mean anything for the months ahead?

In addition to the long-lived cold outbreak in February, other factors are driving our climate and weather like La Niña.

La Niña is a large-scale climate feature in which cold sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific push convection and thunderstorm activity further west than normal, changing the path of the jet stream over the U.S., which in turn changes the overall track of storms over the midwest.

In a classic La Niña set-up, wetter than normal conditions are expected across the Ohio Valley with drier than normal conditions across the high plains and desert southwest. Iowa is outside both of these zones, giving us equal chances of above, below, or near average precipitation in the coming months.

“We’re not getting a clear signal in terms of what we should expect precipitation-wise,” said Justin Glisan, State Climatologist for the State of Iowa. “Where we are getting a clearer signal is in terms of the temperature field. Given that La Niña set up, we do expect elevated chances of warmer than normal conditions in March, and then March, April, May... April, May June... any of those seasonal time slices moving forward.”

So while we could see some above-average temperatures moving forward, this isn’t expected to be intense heat in eastern Iowa.

“Right now, we’re not seeing any clear signal for extreme events in terms of long-term heat or cold or dryness or wetness,” Glisan explained.

