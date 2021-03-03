Advertisement

Waterloo Police charge man in May 2020 shooting death

Police have charged a man in connection with the shooting death of Terrell B. Flowers.
Waterloo Police have charged Stephen D. Phillips, 28, with 1st-degree murder for the May 2020...
Waterloo Police have charged Stephen D. Phillips, 28, with 1st-degree murder for the May 2020 shooting death of Terrell B. Flowers.(Black Hawk County Jail)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo Police have charged a man in connection with the shooting death of Terrell B. Flowers.

Stephen D. Phillips, 28, was charged with 1st-degree murder on Wednesday.

Flowers was shot and killed on May 15, 2020, on the 300 block of Crescent Place.

Phillips was charged while in custody at Black Hawk County Jail. He was arrested on May 15, 2020, for unrelated robbery charges and has remained in custody on robbery and probation violation charges.

