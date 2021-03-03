Advertisement

Voters approve $31 million bond issue in Waverly-Shell Rock district

The logo for Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools.
The logo for Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools.(Courtesy: Waverly-Shell Rock Schools)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District have approved a multi-million dollar bond issue that will build new schools and improve existing buildings.

The vote was 1,429 in favor, or 72.3%, and 547 opposed, or 27.7%. The measure needed 60% to be approved.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the $31 million bond will lead to the building of two new elementary schools in Waverly and renovations for Shell Rock Elementary and the district’s high school.

Due to a previous bond for a middle school project being settled earlier than anticipated, school district leaders said the measure would effectively be tax-neutral. However, most work will not begin until 2023.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said 36-year-old Nicole Foelske turned herself in on March 2 at the Black Hawk County...
Jesup woman arrested for theft of more than $100,000 worth of state money
A new bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a...
New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit
Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Five more in Univ. of Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
New Leader Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids is growing, which is generating more need for workers.
Working Iowa: New Leader Manufacturing looking to hire welders

Latest News

West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department worried about changes
West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department worried about changes
The administrative offices for the Western Dubuque Community School District.
Existing tax levy gets extended by 10 years for Western Dubuque Schools
Susan Farber participates in an interview via videoconference on Monday, Mar. 1, 2021.
Farber wins seat on Dubuque council after special election
An architect's rendering of a proposed elementary school for the Marion Independent School...
Marion voters approve school bond issue leading to new school, improvements