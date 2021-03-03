Voters approve $31 million bond issue in Waverly-Shell Rock district

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District have approved a multi-million dollar bond issue that will build new schools and improve existing buildings.

The vote was 1,429 in favor, or 72.3%, and 547 opposed, or 27.7%. The measure needed 60% to be approved.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the $31 million bond will lead to the building of two new elementary schools in Waverly and renovations for Shell Rock Elementary and the district’s high school.

Due to a previous bond for a middle school project being settled earlier than anticipated, school district leaders said the measure would effectively be tax-neutral. However, most work will not begin until 2023.

