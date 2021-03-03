Advertisement

Tanager Place bringing Civil Rights-era Freedom Schools to Iowa

By Phil Reed
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A summer program dating back to the 1960′s Civil Rights Movement is coming to Iowa. It’s called Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools.

The goal is to help students avoid summer learning loss, particularly in minority and low income households. The Cedar Rapids nonprofit Tanager Place bringing the program to Cedar Rapids.

Summer break is a time some kids like to take a break from reading. “We know here that the data around kids of color is still lacked behind their white peers,” said Okpara Rice, Tanager Place CEO. “So we already know that going into it right. So any type of disruption in the educational system is going to have profound impacts.”

The 6-week program for kids K-12 hopes to steer them clear of the summer slide. It focuses a lot on literacy, with kids reading books on characters they can connect with.

“What we want to have for young people is the love of learning, the love for reading,” said Rice. “One of the things we know is when you read about people who are like yourself, it’s going to engage you more.”

“A lot of kids see people who look like them in really sad ways through media, and though books, and through the news,” said Maggie Hartzler, Program Manager. “So having access to things that celebrate people who look like them can be really powerful, and help kids feel a sense of hope.”

The program can fill a void lost during the pandemic. “Kids have missed out on so much classroom time,” said Hartzler. “A lot of time with access to books, and access to learning, and access to people who are passionate about their learning.”

Donors are funding the program. They have 30 spots this year, and hope to expand in the future. They are working with the Cedar Rapids Community School District on A place to hold the summer sessions. “Tanager’s Place is doing its part in trying to help young people succeed,” said Rice.

The program will run from June 14th-July 23rd.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said 36-year-old Nicole Foelske turned herself in on March 2 at the Black Hawk County...
Jesup woman arrested for theft of more than $100,000 worth of state money
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County
A new bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a...
New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit
A pickup truck that was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in rural Linn County on...
Two hospitalized after crash involving pickup, semi in Linn County
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, celebrates with coach Lisa Bluder during the first half of the...
Multi-million dollar gift made to endow Hawkeye women’s basketball head coach position

Latest News

In an emergency, 9-1-1 galvanizes a response ranging from police, fire departments and...
Local Emergency Medical Services staff push for House Bill to make service “essential”
In the state of Iowa, if a person needs the police or fire protection, those agencies are...
Local Emergency Medical Services staff push for House Bill to make service “essential”
Nearly 300 sign petition for Black Hawk County mask mandate
Nearly 300 sign petition for Black Hawk County mask mandate
Reynolds gives update on percentage of Iowans vaccinated
Reynolds gives update on percentage of Iowans vaccinated
Update: Agency refunds 2020 trip canceled due to pandemic
Update: Agency refunds 2020 trip canceled due to pandemic