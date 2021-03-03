SaPaDaPaSo parade returns in 2021 with some changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A long-standing St. Patrick’s Day tradition in Cedar Rapids is returning with some changes this year.

Organizer’s of the SaPaDaPaSo parade canceled it for the first time last year due to COVID-19.

Instead of a traditional parade, it will be a drive-thru event where cars can drive past a lineup of floats.

The event is on March 13 at Hawkeye Downs.

The CDC is urging people to avoid gatherings for St. Patrick’s Day this year.

The agency says the safest way to celebrate the holiday is to gather virtually with people or outside and stand at least six feet apart from others.

Traveling can also increase the risk for spreading the virus. And the CDC says masks are an important tool to mitigate spread.

