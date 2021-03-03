Republican lawmakers advance new bill to increase penalties for rioters in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Republican lawmakers in Iowa are advancing new legislation that would crack down on rioters in Iowa.

They say the bill is in response to protests in Des Moines last summer following the death of George Floyd.

The legislation proposes making rioting a felony if it leads to injuries. It defines pointing a laser at someone as an assault if there’s proof of an intent to injure.

The measure would also change the charge for blocking roads to disorderly conduct.

Opponents of the bill say they do not believe this will help relationships between law enforcement and community members.

“There’s a crisis now,” said Keenan Crow, with One Iowa. “Many in the communities I serve don’t trust police and don’t want to cooperate with them. That trust isn’t at all repaired by cracking down on protesters, but we could start chipping away at (distrust) by meaningful legislation like a ban on racial profiling.”

Those who support the bill say it holds protesters accountable for injuring officers, blocking interstates or damaging buildings.

“I think we do owe it to our law enforcement to do everything we can to protect them (and) make their jobs easier, because we’re all dependent on them,” said Sen. Julian Garrett R-Des Moines. “Without them, we don’t have a civilized society.”

