One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins at about 3:49 a.m. on Wednesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins at about 3:49 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said a Linn County Sheriff’s deputy saw a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with no license plates that appeared to be prowling a residential area in Atkins. The deputy reportedly also saw the van go through a stop sign without stopping.

When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and a high speed chase began.

Officials said the pursuit went south out of Atkins, west on Highway 30 at speeds reaching 115 mph. The pursuit then continued south on Highway 21 into Belle Plaine, and east on 77th Street Drive.

The chase ended just after 4 a.m. when the suspect drove off the road and hit a culvert on 77th Street Drive near 14th Avenue Drive in Benton County.

The male driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was trapped inside the vehicle. She was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals with what officials said are serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Officials are withholding the names of the people involved pending notification of their families.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident.

