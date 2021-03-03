Advertisement

Nice stretch continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Persistence is the word for the next four days or so. The wind stays light and the sky stays clear. Plan on highs this afternoon well into the 40s. Like yesterday, areas with less snow cover will reach 50 or better. Look for highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s through Saturday. By Sunday, another push of warmth is likely and we should all see widespread 50s that afternoon as southwest winds increase. Early next week, plan on highs into the lower 60s. With increasing humidity, this may allow for the season’s first round of scattered thunderstorms. We’ll watch and see how the system evolves as it comes closer to our area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said 36-year-old Nicole Foelske turned herself in on March 2 at the Black Hawk County...
Jesup woman arrested for theft of more than $100,000 worth of state money
A new bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a...
New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit
A pickup truck that was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in rural Linn County on...
Two hospitalized after crash involving pickup, semi in Linn County
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, celebrates with coach Lisa Bluder during the first half of the...
Multi-million dollar gift made to endow Hawkeye women’s basketball head coach position
A man, investigators say stabbed two women in Cedar Rapids, has died after police shot him.
Cedar Rapids police officer involved in Arnell States shooting identified

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
40s this week, 50s and 60s ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast