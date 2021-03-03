Nice stretch continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Persistence is the word for the next four days or so. The wind stays light and the sky stays clear. Plan on highs this afternoon well into the 40s. Like yesterday, areas with less snow cover will reach 50 or better. Look for highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s through Saturday. By Sunday, another push of warmth is likely and we should all see widespread 50s that afternoon as southwest winds increase. Early next week, plan on highs into the lower 60s. With increasing humidity, this may allow for the season’s first round of scattered thunderstorms. We’ll watch and see how the system evolves as it comes closer to our area.

