New jail in Jackson County approved by voters after previous failed attempts

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Jackson County easily passed a measure for a new county jail on Tuesday.

The vote was 2,273 votes in favor, or 71.3%, to 914 votes opposed, or 28.7%.

The jail is around 50 years old. Officials with the county said that a $100,000 home would see a property tax increase of about $17 per year. Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg said, ahead of the vote, that he believed that taxpayers would end up paying more in the long-run if the measure had not passed not pass.

Voters had rejected two previous measures for a new jail in 2019 and 2018.

