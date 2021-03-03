Advertisement

New jail in Jackson County approved by voters after previous failed attempts

A cell at the Jackson County Jail.
A cell at the Jackson County Jail.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Jackson County easily passed a measure for a new county jail on Tuesday.

The vote was 2,273 votes in favor, or 71.3%, to 914 votes opposed, or 28.7%.

The jail is around 50 years old. Officials with the county said that a $100,000 home would see a property tax increase of about $17 per year. Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg said, ahead of the vote, that he believed that taxpayers would end up paying more in the long-run if the measure had not passed not pass.

Voters had rejected two previous measures for a new jail in 2019 and 2018.

