Memorial Fund established for stabbing victim’s children

Katrina Brinson was stabbed on February 20 in Cedar Rapids
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A memorial fund has been established for the six children of Katrina Brinson, who was stabbed and later died.

Brinson, 34, was stabbed by her 39-year-old husband Arnell States at the Roadway Inn in Cedar Rapids on February 20.

States fled the scene of the stabbing and was later shot by police after he threatened them.

Brinson’s children are now in the custody of their Grandmother.

Donations to support the children can be made to the Katrina Brinson memorial account at any Collins Community Credit Union location.

Non-monetary donations for the family can also be made at the Collins Community Credit Union located at 1755 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids.

