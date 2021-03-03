Marion voters approve school bond issue leading to new school, improvements

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A new elementary school and athletics complex is coming to the Marion Independent School District after voters approved a multi-million dollar bond issue.

The vote was 1,312 to approve, or 84.6%, and 238 votes, or 15.4%, to disapprove. The measure needed 60% to be adopted.

The $31 million bond would not result in an increase in property taxes, according to district officials. It will be used for a new elementary school on the site of the current Marion High School football field near Thomas Park, new auditorium at Marion High School, various facilities updates, safety and security upgrades, and a new outdoor sports complex.

