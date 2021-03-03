IowaWORKS adds display for remote, work from home job listings to website

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development on Wednesday announced it added a remote/work from home jobs display to its website to help people looking for these types of jobs in Iowa.

IWD Director Beth Townsend said it can be difficult for job seekers to identify opportunities that specifically provide remote or work from home flexibility, especially since there are more than 76,000 job listings in Iowa currently.

“We wanted to make it easier for Iowans who need to work from home because of the pandemic or for other reasons, to identify and apply for those jobs,” Townsend said. “We also encourage Iowa’s employers to post their remote and work from home opportunities on IowaWORKS.gov so we can increase the access to those job seekers.”

The new remote/work from home jobs display is found on the homepage of www.iowaWORKS.gov by scrolling down to find the purple card on the left.

