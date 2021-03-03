Advertisement

IowaWORKS adds display for remote, work from home job listings to website

IowaWORKS sign.
IowaWORKS sign.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development on Wednesday announced it added a remote/work from home jobs display to its website to help people looking for these types of jobs in Iowa.

IWD Director Beth Townsend said it can be difficult for job seekers to identify opportunities that specifically provide remote or work from home flexibility, especially since there are more than 76,000 job listings in Iowa currently.

“We wanted to make it easier for Iowans who need to work from home because of the pandemic or for other reasons, to identify and apply for those jobs,” Townsend said. “We also encourage Iowa’s employers to post their remote and work from home opportunities on IowaWORKS.gov so we can increase the access to those job seekers.”

The new remote/work from home jobs display is found on the homepage of www.iowaWORKS.gov by scrolling down to find the purple card on the left.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said 36-year-old Nicole Foelske turned herself in on March 2 at the Black Hawk County...
Jesup woman arrested for theft of more than $100,000 worth of state money
A new bill in the Iowa statehouse would let Iowans buy or carry firearms without obtaining a...
New bill would allow Iowans to buy, carry firearms without a permit
A pickup truck that was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in rural Linn County on...
Two hospitalized after crash involving pickup, semi in Linn County
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, celebrates with coach Lisa Bluder during the first half of the...
Multi-million dollar gift made to endow Hawkeye women’s basketball head coach position
A man, investigators say stabbed two women in Cedar Rapids, has died after police shot him.
Cedar Rapids police officer involved in Arnell States shooting identified

Latest News

Iowa surpasses 5,500 total COVID-19 deaths
A memorial fund has been established for the six children of Katrina Brinson, who was stabbed...
Memorial Fund established for stabbing victim’s children
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Voyageurs International Ltd. canceled high school music trips...
Colorado travel company to refund Iowa band students after 2020 European trip canceled due to COVID-19
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a police chase that started in Atkins...
One dead, one hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Benton County